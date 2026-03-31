Watch CBS News
Local News

Ministry of Awe hosts opening party

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google
Ministry of Awe
HughE Dillon

Ministry of Awe, an immersive art experience in Old City, hosted its opening party on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Ministry of Awe hosts opening party

Ministry of Awe
HughE Dillon

Ministry of Awe, an immersive art experience in Old City, hosted its opening party on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Ministry of Awe hosts opening party

Ministry of Awe
HughE Dillon

Ministry of Awe, an immersive art experience in Old City, hosted its opening party on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Ministry of Awe hosts opening party

Ministry of Awe
HughE Dillon

Ministry of Awe, an immersive art experience in Old City, hosted its opening party on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Ministry of Awe hosts opening party

Ministry of Awe
HughE Dillon

Ministry of Awe, an immersive art experience in Old City, hosted its opening party on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Ministry of Awe hosts opening party

Ministry of Awe
HughE Dillon

Ministry of Awe, an immersive art experience in Old City, hosted its opening party on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Ministry of Awe hosts opening party

Ministry of Awe
HughE Dillon

Ministry of Awe, an immersive art experience in Old City, hosted its opening party on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Ministry of Awe hosts opening party

Ministry of Awe
HughE Dillon

Ministry of Awe, an immersive art experience in Old City, hosted its opening party on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Ministry of Awe hosts opening party

Ministry of Awe
HughE Dillon

Ministry of Awe, an immersive art experience in Old City, hosted its opening party on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Ministry of Awe hosts opening party

Ministry of Awe
HughE Dillon

Ministry of Awe, an immersive art experience in Old City, hosted its opening party on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue