Local News Ministry of Awe hosts opening party Add CBS News on Google

HughE Dillon Ministry of Awe, an immersive art experience in Old City, hosted its opening party on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Ministry of Awe hosts opening party HughE Dillon Ministry of Awe, an immersive art experience in Old City, hosted its opening party on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Ministry of Awe hosts opening party HughE Dillon Ministry of Awe, an immersive art experience in Old City, hosted its opening party on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Ministry of Awe hosts opening party HughE Dillon Ministry of Awe, an immersive art experience in Old City, hosted its opening party on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Ministry of Awe hosts opening party HughE Dillon Ministry of Awe, an immersive art experience in Old City, hosted its opening party on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Ministry of Awe hosts opening party HughE Dillon Ministry of Awe, an immersive art experience in Old City, hosted its opening party on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Ministry of Awe hosts opening party HughE Dillon Ministry of Awe, an immersive art experience in Old City, hosted its opening party on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Ministry of Awe hosts opening party HughE Dillon Ministry of Awe, an immersive art experience in Old City, hosted its opening party on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Ministry of Awe hosts opening party HughE Dillon Ministry of Awe, an immersive art experience in Old City, hosted its opening party on Saturday, March 14, 2026.