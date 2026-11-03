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"I Play Rocky" stars hit red carpet in Philadelphia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS News

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HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

"I Play Rocky" stars visit Philly

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HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

"I Play Rocky" stars visit Philly

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HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

"I Play Rocky" stars visit Philly

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HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

"I Play Rocky" stars visit Philly

dsc-4987.jpg
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

"I Play Rocky" stars visit Philly

dsc-4992.jpg
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

"I Play Rocky" stars visit Philly

dsc-4994.jpg
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

"I Play Rocky" stars visit Philly

dsc-4996.jpg
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

"I Play Rocky" stars visit Philly

dsc-4997.jpg
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

"I Play Rocky" stars visit Philly

dsc-5003.jpg
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

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