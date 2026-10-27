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Children's Crisis Treatment Center hosts 24th Annual Roundup

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS News

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HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Children's Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC) hosted its 24th Annual Roundup

dsc-3714.jpg
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Children's Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC) hosted its 24th Annual Roundup

dsc-3724.jpg
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Children's Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC) hosted its 24th Annual Roundup

dsc-3736.jpg
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Children's Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC) hosted its 24th Annual Roundup

dsc-3749.jpg
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Children's Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC) hosted its 24th Annual Roundup

dsc-3774.jpg
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Children's Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC) hosted its 24th Annual Roundup

dsc-3778.jpg
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Children's Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC) hosted its 24th Annual Roundup

dsc-3787.jpg
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Children's Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC) hosted its 24th Annual Roundup

dsc-3801.jpg
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Children's Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC) hosted its 24th Annual Roundup

dsc-3848.jpg
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Children's Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC) hosted its 24th Annual Roundup

dsc-3877.jpg
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Children's Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC) hosted its 24th Annual Roundup

dsc-3914.jpg
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

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