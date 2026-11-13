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24th annual Jefferson Gala

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS News

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24th Annual Jefferson Gala
HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala

24th Annual Jefferson Gala
HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala

24th Annual Jefferson Gala
HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala

24th Annual Jefferson Gala
HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala

24th Annual Jefferson Gala
HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala

24th Annual Jefferson Gala
HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala

24th Annual Jefferson Gala
HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala

24th Annual Jefferson Gala
HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala

24th Annual Jefferson Gala
HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala

24th Annual Jefferson Gala
HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon

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