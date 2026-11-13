HughE Dillon 24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala HughE Dillon 24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala HughE Dillon 24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala HughE Dillon 24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala HughE Dillon 24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala HughE Dillon 24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala HughE Dillon 24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala HughE Dillon 24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon

24th Annual Jefferson Gala HughE Dillon 24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon