24th annual Jefferson Gala
24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon
24th Annual Jefferson Gala
24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon
24th Annual Jefferson Gala
24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon
24th Annual Jefferson Gala
24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon
24th Annual Jefferson Gala
24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon
24th Annual Jefferson Gala
24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon
24th Annual Jefferson Gala
24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon
24th Annual Jefferson Gala
24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon
24th Annual Jefferson Gala
24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon
24th Annual Jefferson Gala
24th Annual Jefferson Gala took place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. By HughE Dillon