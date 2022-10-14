Zion Baptist Church preparing to celebrate 100th birthday of Reverend Dr. Sullivan

PHILADELPHIA -- The weekend marks the centennial celebration of civil rights activist Dr. Leon Sullivan. Zion Baptist Church in North Philadelphia is hosting a special service on Sunday for their late pastor.

CBS3 sat down with those who knew the pioneer well. They share how Sullivan's legacy continues to resonate throughout Philadelphia.

He was known as the Lion of Zion, this was ground zero for his message of hope. The Pulpit Sanctuary of the Historic Zion Baptist Church on North Broad Street is still shining as a bright beacon of light on his legacy and on the community.

"I would say that his personality was consistent at all times. In the pulpit, he preached a message to motivate, to help you, guide you," Ronald Harper said.

This Sunday would have been the reverend's 100th birthday. Sullivan died in 2001 at the age of 78 after serving as pastor of his church for 38 years, but his footprint continues to make its mark all over the world, especially in Philadelphia.

"He felt that the people should do more, complain less, but at the same time knock on doors, open doors, and demand equal opportunities. His motto was "You don't help a man by holding him down," Harper said.

Ronald J. Harper, Esq. speaks to how his dead friend was a catalyst for change. From fighting to end apartheid in South Africa, to fighting for equal rights for Blacks during the turbulent Civil Rights era. Back then, the mantra was burn baby, burn.

Sullivan made it his mission to change the wording to Build brother, build.

"Even his book Moving Mountains was about build brother, build in various ways: getting an education, investing your money, being politically alert, but essentially knocking on doors," Harper said. "As great as he was leading as an activist, he was effective and dynamic as he was in the world, he was here on Sundays giving us advice from the pulpit.

Mabel Welborn shares with CBS3 how Sullivan left an indelible mark. He created the nation's first Black-owned shopping center, Progress Plaza. As he worked hard to create job opportunities for Black people, she truly hopes his mission for bettering the community can be applied to the times in which we now live.

"People, the citizens need to understand that there's a role for them to be engaged in solving the problems that we're having today that are not much different than the problems we had when Dr. Sullivan was here," Welborn said. "I want, we want, younger people to understand that as a mark maker there has already been something done that we can replicate, that addresses the problems that we are having today."

And hopefully, and prayerfully, this will lead to a better tomorrow.

"I really am very excited because the expectation for Sunday at the centennial celebration overall for me is an opportunity for those of us still living to acknowledge the shoulders on which we stand," Welborn said.

On Tuesday, the City of Philadelphia is honoring Reverend Sullivan with the unveiling of the newly named international arrivals hall in his name at Philadelphia International Airport along with a permanent exhibit.