Teen cleared of charges in deadly January shooting at Philadelphia SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager who was arrested and charged in a fatal shooting earlier this year has been released after an investigation showed he did not participate in the crime, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. The charges against him have been dropped.

Zaire Wilson, 16, was arrested by SEPTA Police on Jan. 11 after a shooting on the platform of SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line station at 15th and Market streets in Center City. Quadir Humphrey, 18, was arrested separately in connection with the shooting.

SEPTA surveillance video and other evidence show Humphrey acted alone, police said.

Humphrey allegedly fired into a crowd and struck and killed Tyshaun Welles, 16, according to police. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is prosecuting Humphrey for murder and related offenses.

After reviewing the video and talking to witnesses, the DA's Office requested a hearing before judge Joffie Pittman. On Feb, 29, the DA's Office withdrew all charges against Wilson and Pittman approved an order for Wilson to be immediately released from custody.

"After an ongoing investigation made clear that a 16-year-old was in custody for a crime he did not commit, Assistant District Attorney Anthony Voci acted quickly to alert DA's Office supervisors, Municipal Court leadership, and the Juvenile Justice Services Center to ensure that Zaire Wilson was released and reunited with his family within 36 hours," District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement.