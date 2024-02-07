Watch CBS News
Local News

2 teens face murder charge after 16-year-old shot at SEPTA station in Philadelphia dies: DA

By Taleisha Newbill, Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

16-year-old dies nearly 1 week after shooting at SEPTA Station in Center City
16-year-old dies nearly 1 week after shooting at SEPTA Station in Center City 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two teenagers face a murder charge Wednesday after a 16-year-old died from being shot at SEPTA's 15th Market Street Station in January, the district attorney's office said.

Quadir Humphrey, 17, the alleged shooter, and Zaire Wilson, 16, are facing charges of murder, conspiracy, and other offenses.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death as a homicide.

The shooting happened on Thursday, Jan. 11, shortly before 9:30 p.m. on the westbound platform of SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line station at 15th and Market Streets in Center City, police said.

Police said Tyshaun Welles was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital in extremely critical condition but died on Jan. 16.

Police believe the shooting happened after a commotion involving a large group of teens on the platform.

Police said witnesses saw Humphrey and Wilson talking to each other on the east end of the platform before one of them pulled out a gun and fired into the crowd, striking Welles.

Police said both teens, Humphrey and Wilson have criminal records. 

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC-affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment, and feel good stories in the Philadelphia area.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 5:19 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.