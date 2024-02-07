2 teens face murder charge after 16-year-old shot at SEPTA station in Philadelphia dies: DA

16-year-old dies nearly 1 week after shooting at SEPTA Station in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two teenagers face a murder charge Wednesday after a 16-year-old died from being shot at SEPTA's 15th Market Street Station in January, the district attorney's office said.

Quadir Humphrey, 17, the alleged shooter, and Zaire Wilson, 16, are facing charges of murder, conspiracy, and other offenses.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death as a homicide.

The shooting happened on Thursday, Jan. 11, shortly before 9:30 p.m. on the westbound platform of SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line station at 15th and Market Streets in Center City, police said.

Police said Tyshaun Welles was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital in extremely critical condition but died on Jan. 16.

Police believe the shooting happened after a commotion involving a large group of teens on the platform.

Police said witnesses saw Humphrey and Wilson talking to each other on the east end of the platform before one of them pulled out a gun and fired into the crowd, striking Welles.

Police said both teens, Humphrey and Wilson have criminal records.