16-year-old shot at SEPTA's 15th Street Station in Philadelphia dies: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The 16-year-old who was shot at SEPTA's 15th Street Station last week died days after the shooting, Philadelphia police said Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as Tyshaun Welles.

The shooting happened on Thursday, Jan. 11, shortly before 9:30 p.m. on the westbound platform of SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line station at 15th and Market streets in Center City, police said.

Police said Welles was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital in extremely critical condition but died on Tuesday.

Shortly after the shooting, SEPTA Transit Police arrested 18-year-old Quadir Humphrey and 16-year-old Zaire Wilson. Humphrey and Wilson were initially charged with aggravated assault and related offenses. Police said Wednesday the charges are expected to be upgraded.

Police believe the shooting happened after a commotion involving a large group of teens on the platform.

Police said witnesses saw Humphrey and Wilson talking to each other on the east end of the platform before one of them pulled out a gun and fired into the crowd, striking Welles. Police believe Humphrey is the alleged shooter.