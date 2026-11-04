4-term Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew reportedly concedes to Democrat Zack Mullock in New Jersey House race

Four-term Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew has reportedly conceded to Democratic Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock in the race to represent New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District.

CBS News has not yet projected a winner in the race.

According to multiple reports, Van Drew told supporters that he called Mullock to concede. Mullock later held a victory party in Cape May attended by Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

Mullock, 41, is a South Jersey native and two-term mayor of Cape May. His prospective win would be part of a nationwide blue wave into the U.S. House of Representatives, running to fight for "affordable healthcare, good-paying jobs and a brighter future in South Jersey," according to his campaign website.

Van Drew was first elected to the House in 2018 as a Democrat but switched parties in 2019.

The win would be an upset for Democrats in the Republican-leaning district. New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District represents all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties and parts of Gloucester and Ocean counties.

Mullock's win is one of many that have led to Democrats being projected to take control of Congress early next year.