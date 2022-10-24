Young Phillies fans celebrate as team heads to World Series

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. (CBS) - The celebrations continue even for the littlest of fans at St. Albert the Great Catholic School in Montgomery County now that the Phillies are World Series bound.

While a recap of the game played for all to see, pre-K to 8th-grade students ditched the school uniforms and dressed in their best Phillies gear.

"I was watching the game celebrating with my family," 8th-grade student Olivia Grannells said. "It was really exciting."

The energy was through the roof as 340 students sang for their team.

"This is actually our first assembly since the pandemic so this is extra special for us and we're very excited about this today," principal Sandra McDevitt said.

Brother and sister duo Michael and Rhylinn Polec say this win was a much-welcomed birthday present for their mom.

"Really, really good but the cool thing is that it was our mom's birthday yesterday," 6-year-old Rhylinn said.

Come Friday, these students say they'll be back in their Phillies red rooting for a win against the Astros.

"I got three words for you Astro's, 'Phills in four baby! Let's gooooooo!'" 8th-grade student James Pervitria said.