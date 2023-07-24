Funeral held for YNG Cheese, son of Gillie Da King, at The Met Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A funeral was held in North Philadelphia Monday for the son of famed rapper and podcaster Gillie Da King.

Devin Spadey, Gillie's son, was one of three people shot last week in the city's Olney section.

Hundreds of people filed into The Met to support Spadey, Gillie, and the entire family.

But amid the grief was a message from just about everyone inside – we all need to do more to stop the gun violence in the city.

Spadey – who rapped under the name YNG Cheese -- was killed in a shooting at the corner of Mascher and Nedro last Thursday night.

"This senseless act of violence, these shootings, has to stop. I mean, what good is it?" M.C. Doug E.D., a family friend of Gillie's, said.

Spadey is one of 239 homicides counted by the Philadelphia Police Department this year – most killed through gun violence.

Family friends say the loss hurts even more knowing Gillie has long pushed people to choose a different path.

Devin Spadey, Gillie's son who rapped under the name "YNG Cheese"

"He always promoted a positive image and always talked about putting the guns down. So it's unfortunate that his son had to meet his demise this way," George Macon, a family friend, said.

Imam Tahir Wyatt made a point to address gun violence in his speech. He called on people at Monday's service to think before they act and to help those in need.

"All of us know somebody, all of us know people who are this far away from revenge," he said. "From an endless cycle. But we have to be the ones to step up and be courageous."

Many family friends CBS News Philadelphia spoke with believe losing a son to gun violence will motivate Gillie, even more, to stay active in his fight. But they also know he can't do it alone and say the community has to step up and take action.

"I hope we go harder as a people to stop the violence. We can't put all the weight on Gillie to stop the violence," West Philly Blake, a family friend, said.

"We have to stop. We have to make a concerted effort to come together to find solutions to the craziness that is plaguing our city," Wyatt said.

Gillie did not speak publicly during his son's funeral.

Philadelphia police say no arrests have been made in Spadey's death and the investigation is ongoing.