Funeral for YNG Cheese to be held Monday at The Met Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The son of Philadelphia rapper Gillie Da King will be laid to rest Monday. Devin Spady, a rapper known as "YNG Cheese" was shot to death Thursday night in the city's Olney neighborhood.

Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to the 25-year-old up-and-coming rap artist YNG Cheese at The Met Philadelphia. The funeral will start at noon.

Today is the funeral for up-and-coming rap artist YNG Cheese at @themetphilly. The 25-year-old, also known as Devin Spady, is the son of @gilliedakid. YNG Cheese was fatally shot in the back on July 20 on Mascher St. in Olney. @PhillyPolice are searching for a suspect and motive. pic.twitter.com/fB6QmHpbuT — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) July 24, 2023

YNG Cheese is the son of influential rapper-turned-podcaster Gillie Da King. Cheese was following in his father's footsteps by pursuing a career in music.

He was shot in the back at Bascher Street and Nedro Avenue in Olney Thursday night. He later died at Einstein Medical Center.

Two other men were also shot. They survived.

No arrests have been made. Police haven't established a motive.

In the wake of the shooting, there's been an outpouring of grief from many people who knew YNG Cheese and his father.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with a community activist about what needs to be done to address the city's ongoing gun violence crisis.

"A lot of fathers that are just not in their children's lives got to step up. Not just community leaders, again the politicians can come around more often. Start a town watch, do different things, start programs," community activist Keenan Hudson said. "One of the things that I'm trying to form now, but it takes time to form these things. I always hear people say 'bullets, bullets, bullets, guns, guns, guns,' but are we working on the people? Are we working on the kids who are carrying these guns?"

YNG Cheese's father was planning to hold Gillie Fest Saturday night. It's a concert and comedy show in honor of his birthday. There's no word whether the event will still take place.