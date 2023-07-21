Man dead, 2 others injured in Olney shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A triple shooting in Philadelphia's Olney section has left a man dead Thursday night, police said.
The shooting happened at the intersection of W. Nedro Avenue and N. Mascher Street at around 8:20 p.m.
The identities of the victims are not known at this time.
No arrests have been made and the motive for the shooting is unclear, police said.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.