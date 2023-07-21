Watch CBS News
Man dead, 2 others injured in Olney shooting, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: July 20, 2023 (PM)
Digital Brief: July 20, 2023 (PM) 01:55

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A triple shooting in Philadelphia's Olney section has left a man dead Thursday night, police said. 

The shooting happened at the intersection of W. Nedro Avenue and N. Mascher Street at around 8:20 p.m.

The identities of the victims are not known at this time. 

No arrests have been made and the motive for the shooting is unclear, police said. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on July 20, 2023 / 9:13 PM

