Man dead, 2 others injured in Olney shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A triple shooting in Philadelphia's Olney section has left a man dead Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened at the intersection of W. Nedro Avenue and N. Mascher Street at around 8:20 p.m.

The identities of the victims are not known at this time.

No arrests have been made and the motive for the shooting is unclear, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.