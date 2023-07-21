YNG Cheese, son of rapper Gillie Da King, killed in Philadelphia triple shooting

Son of rapper GillieDaKing believed to be victim of fatal shooting

Son of rapper GillieDaKing believed to be victim of fatal shooting

Son of rapper GillieDaKing believed to be victim of fatal shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The son of famous local rapper turned podcaster Gillie Da King was killed in a triple shooting in the city's Olney section Thursday night, police said.

This shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mascher Street and Nedro Avenue.

When police got there, they found two shooting victims about a block away, including 25-year-old Devin Spadey who had been shot in the back. They took those two to Einstein Medical Center where Spadey was pronounced dead.

Multiple people on the scene told police that the 25-year-old victim was YNG Cheese, Gillie's son.

"Lil cuz usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you. Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life cheese. I got your father, rest well," Gillie's cousin and podcast partner Wallo posted on Instagram.

Gillie has also gone by the name Gillie Da Kid.

The two others hurt in the shooting, a 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, are both stable at Einstein.

Police are still trying to track down who shot these three men and why.

We haven't heard yet from Gillie himself. He's scheduled to host Gillie Fest next Saturday night at Franklin Music Hall. It's a concert and comedy show in honor of his birthday.

There is no word yet on whether the show will still take place.