Pennsylvania summer camp changing its routine to keep children safe during extreme heat

As a historic heat wave pushes temperatures into the triple digits, one Delaware County summer camp is changing its routine to keep children safe.

Instead of spending much of the day outdoors, campers at the YMCA in Ridley Township traded some of their usual activities for a spirited game of dodgeball inside the air-conditioned gym.

"It's like a hundred degrees out," 6-year-old camper Ava Owens from Ridley Township said.

The YMCA of Eastern Delaware County has switched to what it calls a "hot schedule" to reduce campers' exposure to the blistering sun.

The modified schedule includes more time indoors, shorter trips to the pool and scheduled water breaks throughout the day. A cooler stocked with free cold drinks is also available in the lobby for anyone who walks in.

"We take it day by day," Michael Ranck, CEO and president of the YMCA of Eastern Delaware County, said. "Our staff here are trained to look out for the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat-related illnesses."

Ranck said the modified schedule is a balancing act between protecting campers and preserving the summer camp experience.

"Summer's supposed to be a time to be outdoors, having fun with your friends and doing a lot of different activities," Ranck said. "Unfortunately, the heat's not helping with that. It's just too hot."

Nine-year-old Jacob Rose from Glenolden said he understands why the camp has changed its routine.

"I know the YMCA is a part of staying outside, but when it's a heat wave, we all have to stay inside so we won't get sunburned," Jacob said.

Even with the heat precautions in place, Ava said she's still having plenty of fun.

"I love being here, and I love playing dodgeball," Ava said. "It's my home."