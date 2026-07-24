Philadelphia Phillies blanked by New York Yankees despite Luzardo's strong start

Cam Schlitter bounced back from a poor outing and pitched three-hit ball into the eighth inning, helping the New York Yankees to a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Pitching on four days' rest after lasting only 4 1/3 innings in a loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Schlitter struck out 12 and threw 68 of his 99 pitches for strikes.

Paul Goldschmidt's home run to lead off the fourth inning was the only run in the game.

Philadelphia's Jesus Luzardo (9-5) took the loss. Luzardo threw 105 pitches over seven innings, striking out nine and allowing three hits, including Goldschmidt's 16th homer.

Schlitter (10-6) shut down the Phillies hitters all night, making Bryson Stott look bad on a strikeout to start the bottom of the eighth.

J.T. Realmuto rolled a single between shortstop and third for the Phillies' third hit and his second. Schlitter then glanced a pitch off Gabriel Rincones Jr.'s knee, enough for Yankees manager Aaron Boone to pull his starter.

Pinch-hitter Edmundo Sosa singled off reliever Brent Headrick to load the bases with one out. Trea Turner then tagged a liner to left, but right at Cody Bellinger, who had no problem keeping Realmuto at third. Kyle Schwarber then bounced out to end the Phillies' threat.

Yankees closer David Bednar started the ninth by getting Bryce Harper to strike out for the third time in the game. Brandon Marsh was retired on a leaping catch by Bellinger. Alec Bohm then grounded out and Bednar earned his 19th save.

The Phillies announced before the game that they'd reached agreement with their first-round draft pick (No. 36 overall), shortstop Tyler Spangler from De La Salle High School in Concord, California.

Up next

Yankees LHP Ryan Weathers (3-7, 4.40 ERA) starts Saturday. The Phillies have not named a starter.