Man charged with murder in connection with shooting outside Roxborough HS that left teen dead, 4 others injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting outside Roxborough High School following a football scrimmage that left a teenager dead and four others injured. Yaaseen Bibins, 21, was charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault and related offenses, the District Attorney's office announced on Wednesday.

The shooting on Sept. 27 left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde of Havertown, Pennsylvania, dead.

Police are still searching for Dayron Burney-Thorn in connection with the Roxborough shooting. He remains at large. Burney-Thorne is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Earlier in October, police released new surveillance video of several suspects wanted for the shooting.

Police were also looking into whether the suspects in the Roxborough shooting were connected to others in the city.

The city is offering a $45,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.