Police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, are investigating an armed robbery at a bank early Wednesday morning.

A victim told police he was in his car around 1 a.m. using the ATM at TD Bank at 2431 Cheltenham Ave. in Wyncote when four or five armed male suspects approached him. They were armed with rifles and handguns and took $2,000 from the victim, Cheltenham Township police said.

Cheltenham Township Police

The thieves fled eastbound on Cheltenham Avenue in a silver or gray SUV, according to police. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Cheltenham Township Police

Cheltenham Township police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 215-855-1600.