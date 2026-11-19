Armed thieves take $2,000 from person using ATM in Wyncote, Pennsylvania, police say
Police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, are investigating an armed robbery at a bank early Wednesday morning.
A victim told police he was in his car around 1 a.m. using the ATM at TD Bank at 2431 Cheltenham Ave. in Wyncote when four or five armed male suspects approached him. They were armed with rifles and handguns and took $2,000 from the victim, Cheltenham Township police said.
The thieves fled eastbound on Cheltenham Avenue in a silver or gray SUV, according to police. They are considered armed and dangerous.
Cheltenham Township police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 215-855-1600.