World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends in Upper Darby

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A centenarian celebration is underway in Delaware County. Aaron Lipson celebrated his 100th birthday in Upper Darby with family and friends.

He's a World War II veteran and native of the Philadelphia area.

He's lived in Drexel Hill for 72 years.

Among his birthday gifts, was a congratulatory letter from Gov. Tom Wolf and treats from Tastykake and Goldenberg's Peanut Chews.