World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends in Upper Darby

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A centenarian celebration is underway in Delaware County. Aaron Lipson celebrated his 100th birthday in Upper Darby with family and friends. 

He's a World War II veteran and native of the Philadelphia area. 

He's lived in Drexel Hill for 72 years. 

Among his birthday gifts, was a congratulatory letter from Gov. Tom Wolf and treats from Tastykake and Goldenberg's Peanut Chews. 

First published on October 17, 2022 / 1:48 PM

