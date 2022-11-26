Watch CBS News
World Cup spectators celebrate draw in Center City

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Team USA is holding on to hope as Friday's match against England ended in a draw. Fans were out celebrating in Center City. 

Top Tomato hosted a watch party Friday afternoon. The place was packed and loud with groups chanting "U-S-A, U-S-A."

Fans say it's getting them really excited for 2026 when Philadelphia will host World Cup matches.

"It leads up to four years from now when we get to host and hopefully go all the way and win," Daniel Cooke said. 

"All the nations together is like super cool, right? With everything going on in the world, it's cool to see nations come together and play against each other and soccer, it's sick," another soccer fan added.

Local soccer talents Christian Pulisic and Brenden Aaronson are part of the American team.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 26, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

