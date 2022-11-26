World Cup spectators celebrate draw in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Team USA is holding on to hope as Friday's match against England ended in a draw. Fans were out celebrating in Center City.

Top Tomato hosted a watch party Friday afternoon. The place was packed and loud with groups chanting "U-S-A, U-S-A."

Fans say it's getting them really excited for 2026 when Philadelphia will host World Cup matches.

"It leads up to four years from now when we get to host and hopefully go all the way and win," Daniel Cooke said.

"All the nations together is like super cool, right? With everything going on in the world, it's cool to see nations come together and play against each other and soccer, it's sick," another soccer fan added.

Local soccer talents Christian Pulisic and Brenden Aaronson are part of the American team.