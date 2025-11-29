Hit-and-run driver flips car, damages multiple parked vehicles on West Philly block before fleeing on foot

A hit-and-run driver damaged several parked cars on a West Philadelphia block early Saturday, according to police.

The driver was likely speeding when they flipped their vehicle and struck several cars on the 5900 block of Woodbine Avenue, officials with the Crash Investigation Division at the Philadelphia Police Department say.

Officers were called to the block around 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found a black BMW that had been overturned and several vehicles with damage.

The parked cars were unoccupied and there were no reported injuries.

The driver ran from the scene, and police are searching for them. No description of the driver has been provided.