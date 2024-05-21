Watch CBS News
2 women stabbed to death in Northeast Philadelphia basement, police say

By Jessica MacAulay

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two women were found stabbed to death in the basement of a home in Philadelphia's Crescentville section Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to the Northeast Philadelphia home in the 6000 block of Bingham Street just after 1:30 p.m. 

Investigators said they found two women — a 75-year-old and a 58-year-old — both suffering several stab wounds in the basement of the home. 

Emergency response crews pronounced both women dead at 1:45 p.m. 

Police have yet to identify a motive or make an arrest.

The department's homicide unit is actively investigating the incident.

Jessica MacAulay

May 21, 2024

