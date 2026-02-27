Woman shot, killed in South Philadelphia apartment; suspect in custody, police say

A woman is in custody in connection with a shooting that left another woman dead in South Philadelphia, police say.

Authorities said the shooting occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. on the second floor of an apartment on the 2600 block of South 9th and Shunk streets. An adult woman was shot in the head and was pronounced dead just before 4:45 p.m.

Police say a female suspect is in custody in connection with this homicide.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or the relationship of the two women.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.