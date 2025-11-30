Woman shot after pointing gun at officers in North Philadelphia, police say

A shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood left a woman injured early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of North 10th Street and West Erie Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. for reports that someone had a gun. Police then called for backup, and shortly after someone fired shots.

Police at the scene told CBS News Philadelphia that a woman pointed a gun at officers. She was shot multiple times, but police did not confirm who shot her or if an officer discharged their weapon.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries. Her condition remains unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.