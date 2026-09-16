Woman charged with setting rowhome fire that killed man in Southwest Philadelphia

A woman is in custody and charged with setting a fire that killed a 25-year-old man in Southwest Philadelphia in February.

Philadelphia police said they arrested Chardae Sapp on Sunday in connection with the fire.

Philadelphia firefighters and police were called to the home on the 5400 block of Regent Street, near Kingsessing Avenue, just after 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 4 for a report of residents being trapped inside a burning home, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police said the victim was rescued from a back bedroom and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. No other injuries were reported.

The Philadelphia fire marshal's office ruled the blaze incendiary but didn't say how it started.

Sapp is facing a number of charges including murder, attempted murder and arson.

Police have not specified Sapp's connection to the victim.