With cleanup still underway in Philadelphia, concern shifts to icy roads, messy side streets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Cleanup from Monday night's storm is still underway in Philadelphia, but as temperatures drop, many are concerned about icy patches on the roads, especially streets that still need some work.

Most major roads in the city were clear Tuesday evening, but some side streets were still messy. Several schools and districts, including the School District of Philadelphia, announced they will open two hours late Wednesday because of the conditions.

READ MORE: School District of Philadelphia, Archdiocese schools in city to open with 2-hour delay Wednesday

"I have lived in Manayunk for 10 years. You get used to the side streets [that] are always going to be questionable," Michael Faia, of Manayunk, said. "I think they did a good job with the main arteries, so I am happy to see Ridge open and clear."

Rich VanFossen said he too is from Roxborough-Manayunk area, where his family has lived for generations. He's no stranger to the snow-covered roads, he said.

RELATED: How much snow did we get so far? Snow totals for Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey

"You learn to get out early in the morning and then get home a little earlier, especially if you have to come down the side streets," VanFossen said.

Many people said they tried to clear the snow and ice off their cars before it gets worse, but others said chiseling through the ice is a problem for later.

"Oh no, I got tomorrow's problems to deal with," Faia said. "Luckily I can work from home. My girlfriend may be in a different situation, but I'll help her later tonight."

Despite the trouble, those who live in the area say there was something picturesque about it all earlier.

"It's very pretty. It's very scenic," VanFossen said. "The sunset earlier today was spectacular."

READ MORE: South Jersey police departments urging drivers to be cautious after several weather-related crashes