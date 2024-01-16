South Jersey police departments urging drivers to be cautious after several weather-related crashes

SEWELL, N.J. (CBS) -- Police departments across South Jersey are urging drivers to be cautious Tuesday as some departments responded to several car crashes related to the weather over the last 24 hours.

Evesham Township Police said on Monday, officers responded to a number of car crashes because of the winter weather.

While Deptford police haven't responded to many crashes because of the weather, Det. Sgt. Bob Jones said he had a close call on Route 55.

"One of the 18-wheelers had some snow and ice kind of lodged on the top there and came flying off and hit my windshield," Det. Sgt. Jones said. "I was worried that maybe it caused some damage, but luckily it didn't."

It's why he's urging drivers to scrape ice off their windshields and the tops of their cars.

"Get that snow and ice off the top of your cars as quickly as possible especially if you're going to go traveling," Det. Sgt. Jones said. "Once you get up to speed, if that becomes dislodged, it really can become a danger to the other motorists."

Drivers fear the danger will come later Tuesday night into Wednesday.

"It's going to get really icy tonight with how wet all these roads are," Sandy Graham, of Deptford, said.

It's why road crews from Mantua to Deptford spent the day plowing and treating wet roads.

While many drivers took their time to get to their destinations, many young drivers don't have the time needed behind the wheel to drive safely into this weather.

"Actually, my son took my grandson to school this morning because he didn't really want him to drive," Graham said. "He just got his license just a couple months ago, so he's not used to this weather."