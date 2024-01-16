School District of Philadelphia, Archdiocese schools in city to open with 2 hour delay Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The School District of Philadelphia will operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday due to the weather from the winter storm that hit the region.

"The District understands the safety concerns of its community. Due to the inclement weather, all School District of Philadelphia school programs and activities, as well as the District Administrative Office, will operate on a two-hour delay. All late arrivals due to weather-related issues recorded tomorrow, January 17, 2024 will be excused. The District is encouraging students, families, and staff to travel safely tomorrow morning," the school district said in a release.

The school district said parents and guardians should plan for possible delays with the District's yellow bus services and SEPTA's subway, trolley and bus routes.

Parts of the Philly region picked up their first measurable snow in two years after the storm from Monday into Tuesday.

Temps will continue to drop this week as another blast of arctic air with wind chills settles in on Wednesday.

Archdiocese of Philadelphia schools also opening 2 hours late

High schools and elementary schools with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia in the city will open on a two-hour delay on Wednesday as well.

On Tuesday, the schools operated on a "Flexible Instruction Day" due to the weather.