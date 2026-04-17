Man dies after water rescue from Wissahickon Creek in Philadelphia, police say

A man died after being rescued from Devil's Pool along the Wissahickon Creek in Philadelphia Friday afternoon, police said.

Authorities said the man was cooling off from the heat in the water when he slipped under. A pedestrian pulled him from the water and another bystander called 911, reporting the man was pulled from the creek near Wises Mill Road and Forbidden Drive.

Emergency crews responded and performed CPR on the man using an automated chest compression device at the scene.

CBS News Philadelphia

Chopper 3 was over the scene on Forbidden Drive when first responders were performing CPR.

The man was transported to a hospital in cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m., police said.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.