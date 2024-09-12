No threat to Wissahickon High School after bullet found, but police are on alert, principal says

Bullet found in classroom at Wissahickon High School in Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Extra police officers will be at Wissahickon High School in Ambler, Montgomery County, for the next few days after a security scare on Thursday.

Students were sent home early Thursday afternoon after someone found a bullet in a classroom.

Police also found another student had a shell-casing in his pocket, but officials said they don't think the two incidents are connected.

No one was hurt, and Lower Gwynedd police are investigating where the bullet came from.

In a letter to the community, Wissahickon High School Principal Lynne Blair said students were dismissed early "out of an abundance of caution" so police could thoroughly search the school.

Blair also acknowledged that rumors were swirling in the community and urged parents to "be mindful about trusting and spreading information." There is no threat to any specific student or staff member, she wrote.

Blair also encouraged parents to speak with their children about reporting anything unusual or concerning.