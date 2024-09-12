Watch CBS News
Local News

No threat to Wissahickon High School after bullet found, but police are on alert, principal says

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Bullet found in classroom at Wissahickon High School in Montgomery County
Bullet found in classroom at Wissahickon High School in Montgomery County 00:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Extra police officers will be at Wissahickon High School in Ambler, Montgomery County, for the next few days after a security scare on Thursday.

Students were sent home early Thursday afternoon after someone found a bullet in a classroom.

Police also found another student had a shell-casing in his pocket, but officials said they don't think the two incidents are connected.

No one was hurt, and Lower Gwynedd police are investigating where the bullet came from.

In a letter to the community, Wissahickon High School Principal Lynne Blair said students were dismissed early "out of an abundance of caution" so police could thoroughly search the school.

Blair also acknowledged that rumors were swirling in the community and urged parents to "be mindful about trusting and spreading information." There is no threat to any specific student or staff member, she wrote. 

Blair also encouraged parents to speak with their children about reporting anything unusual or concerning. 

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.