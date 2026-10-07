DEP issues "do not eat" advisory for all fish in Wissahickon Creek basin after forever chemicals found

A "do not eat" advisory for all fish in the Wissahickon Creek Basin was issued Wednesday after high levels of forever chemicals were found in sampled fish in the Philadelphia area.

According to the Pennsylvania Environmental Protection and Health Department and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, high levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) were found in sampled fish tissue above 0.04 parts per million, prompting the advisory.

The advisory includes Montgomery and Philadelphia counties and the entire Wissahickon Creek Basin. It applies to all species of fish in the entire Wissahickon Creek basin.

Trout stocking scheduled for Oct. 15 in the Wissahickon Creek in Philadelphia has been canceled due to the advisory.

The public is invited to give input during a meeting on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education at 8480 Hagy's Mill Road in Philadelphia.

PFOS is one of a group of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl chemical substances (PFAS) that readily build up in fish tissue.

Pennsylvania's Fish Consumption Advisory Program regularly evaluates sport-caught fish in the state for various contaminants, including pesticides, heavy metals and polychlorinated biphenyls.