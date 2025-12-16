Kids get inspiring, immersive experiences at new Make-A-Wish headquarters in Philadelphia area

The Make-A-Wish Philly organization has granted more than 8,000 wishes, and now there's a new location where families can have an immersive experience.

Olivia DeSimone and her parents visited the new Wishing Place, where the 13-year-old with epilepsy got a personalized welcome.

The Wishing Place is the new Make-A-Wish headquarters in Bala Cynwyd, where children with critical illnesses and their families get a special experience to start their wish journeys.

"It's amazing," said Olivia, whose wish was to go to Hawaii.

"Anything that you can dream of, this is the place where dreams start to come true," Make-A-Wish alum Derrick Goodenow said.

Goodenow said having his wish — a trip to Disney — come true made his struggle with a neurological disorder easier to handle.

"A wish can bring children joy and positivity and a new outlook when they're dealing with very disruptive situations," he said.

Jennifer Davis, president of Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, said all the kids get a backpack filled with toys in addition to having their wishes granted.

"The Vince and Lynn Leno Wishing Place … was designed with our kids in mind to make sure that it enriches their wish experience," Davis said.

At the wishing fountain, Olivia shares a new wish: to stop having seizures.

She tossed a coin that says "hope begins here" into the fountain.