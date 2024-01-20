Souper Bowl charity event in Haddonfield helps fight food insecurity within the community

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- A battle to find the best soup in Haddonfield is helping fight food insecurity within the community. Steam poured out as cup after cup was filled with soup, from chicken and lentils to classic tomato.

Each soup and stew warmed up those who came out during chilly temperatures for the second annual "Souper Bowl" charity event at King's Road Brewing Company.

"It's a competition among our local businesses for who makes the best soup in Haddonfield," Mayor Colleen Bianco Bezich said.

Ten businesses were serving up their best recipes like Walter Gouldsbury's potato, kale and chorizo soup; all in hopes of getting the most votes.

"We want a little warmth from the chorizo. You have kale, get some vegetables in there," Gouldsbury said. "Potatoes, a thickening agent as well, and just a real hearty warm soup."

Over 200 people taste-tested as they huddled around heaters.

"We had a couple of French onion, grilled cheese, and tomato -- which you can never go wrong with grilled cheese and tomato especially when it's freezing cold out," Christine Wagner said. "Delicious."

Once all the votes were tallied, Haddon Culinary Creamy French Onion Soup won.

But instead of a ring, they took home the prestigious soup bowl trophy.

"We'll have to work with one of our local jewelers to bring a ring into the mix," Bianco Bezich said.

Regardless of which creamy chowder came out on top, businesses said they're thankful all the proceeds will be going to the Cathedral Kitchen, a nonprofit that helps fight food insecurity.

"Cathedral Kitchen is great," Brianna Palmer, owner of Earth Eats Co., said. "It's perfect for food businesses to support something that's food-related."

At least $3,000 was raised for Cathedral Kitchen. The proceeds will help fund free groceries, meals and culinary classes throughout the community.