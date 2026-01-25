Winter storm cancels over 600 flights at Philadelphia International Airport, PennDOT reduces road speeds

A major winter storm has arrived in the Delaware Valley, and is poised to drop nearly a foot of snow across the Philadelphia region Sunday into Monday.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout the morning, when the heaviest snow will start to fall.

The entire area is under a Winter Storm Warning. Areas along I-95, including Philly, Wilmington, Trenton, South Jersey, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Bucks counties could get between 8-12 inches of snow; interior South Jersey, Lehigh Valley and Berks counties could get 12-14 inches.

Here's look at the latest storm impacts around the region.

Hundreds of flights canceled at Philadelphia International Airport

More than 600 flights have been canceled at Philadelphia International Airport Sunday.

Because of the storm, TSA has closed several security checkpoints at the airport Sunday. The following checkpoints are currently open:

A-East

D/E

F

The A-West, B and C checkpoints are closed.

⚠️ TSA UPDATE: Due to the winter storm and reduced flight activity, TSA will be operating with a reduced number of security checkpoints at PHL Airport on Sunday, January 25.



Open checkpoints:

✅ A-East

✅ D/E

✅ F



Closed checkpoints:

❌ A-West

❌ B

❌ C



Passengers traveling… — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) January 24, 2026

Travelers who still have planned flights should check with their airlines directly for the latest updates.

PennDOT, NJDOT reduce speed limits

PennDOT has limited the speed limit to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstates 76, 95, 295, 476, 676

U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422

State Routes 63, 100 Spur and 309

A number of vehicle restrictions are also in effect on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and extensions.

In New Jersey, NJDOT has reduced the speed limit to 35 mph on:

All Interstate highways in New Jersey

All U.S. and State highways in New Jersey

The New Jersey Turnpike

The Garden State Parkway

The Atlantic City Expressway

NJ Transit service has also been suspended during the winter storm.