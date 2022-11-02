Watch CBS News
Local News

Winter Garden with Phillies reindeers back at Dilworth Park

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Part of the city is starting to get in the Holiday spirit but not without a nod to the Phils. The Winter Garden is back at Dilworth Park.

And the reindeer-shaped trees near City Hall are decorated with Phillies gear. There are hats, jerseys and banners.

That's a lot of Phillies pride.

Friday is the grand opening of the ice rink and cabin at Dilworth Park.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 11:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.