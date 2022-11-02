Winter Garden with Phillies reindeers back at Dilworth Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Part of the city is starting to get in the Holiday spirit but not without a nod to the Phils. The Winter Garden is back at Dilworth Park.

And the reindeer-shaped trees near City Hall are decorated with Phillies gear. There are hats, jerseys and banners.

That's a lot of Phillies pride.

Friday is the grand opening of the ice rink and cabin at Dilworth Park.