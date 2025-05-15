Watch CBS News
Student charged after bringing unloaded handgun into South Jersey school, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A student and a guardian were charged after the former brought an unloaded gun to Winslow Township Elementary School 5 on Wednesday, police said. 

Police said on Thursday that officers went to the school at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday after a weapon was recovered. 

The student at the school was showing classmates a "BB gun," police said.

The BB gun was later identified as a handgun, according to police. The weapon was taken from the student after staff at the school learned they were showing it to classmates. The gun wasn't loaded, according to police. 

Police said there weren't any threats made against the Winslow Township staff or students. 

The incident is under investigation.

