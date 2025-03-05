Windy, chilly Thursday in Philadelphia region after Wednesday's rainy weather. Here's the forecast.

After a rainy Wednesday, it will be windy on Thursday in Philadelphia

After a very active day on Wednesday, Thursday in the Philadelphia region will be a little calmer but not a great day weather-wise. It will be cloudy and seasonably chilly with a gusty wind that will make it feel much colder.

While the Philadelphia region got drenched with heavy rain, it will only make a small dent in the drought. Philadelphia got 1.54 inches of rain. It was the first time we had a single day with 1-plus inch of rain since August 2024 and the most we've had in a single day since June 5 when 1.87 inches fell. In other words, Wednesday's rainfall was the most we've had in nine months, which is pretty incredible. It's the reason we're still in an extreme drought. The drought monitor will be issued on Thursday and the NEXT Weather team will keep you updated.

The high temps will top out near 50 degrees during midday, but they'll start to drop in the afternoon, heading down to a cold start on Friday morning.

On Friday, we will hover near 50 with sunshine and still a gusty breeze. By early Saturday morning, we may have a light flurry or two passing by.

Saturday will turn a bit colder with highs back in the 40s, but heading into next week, we are looking at a considerable warming trend with highs approaching 70 by Tuesday.

Don't forget, daylight saving time begins next Sunday morning, so flip the clocks ahead one hour next Saturday night and change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Windy. High 50, low 45.

Friday: Sun, wind. High 52, low 33.

Saturday: Cooler. High 49, low 38.

Sunday: Sunny. High 50, low 29.

Monday: Milder. High 55, low 37.

Tuesday: Warming up. High 65, low 37.

Wednesday: Nice and sunny. High 69, low 47.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

