Man dead, woman injured after being shot by police in Wilmington, authorities say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police killed a man and injured a woman in a shooting outside a 7-Eleven in Wilmington Monday night, authorities say.

The incident happened in the area of Maryland Avenue and W. Champlain Avenue while officers were conducting a drug investigation.

Police say an officer discharged their weapon and struck the man and woman. They were both transported to Christiana Medical Center, where the man was pronounce dead.

The woman is currently being treated with non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were injured, and it's unclear what led up to the shooting.

It's under investigation if either person fired shots at officers, according to police.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.