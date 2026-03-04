Watch CBS News
Police fatally shoot man after standoff in New Castle County, Delaware

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police officers opened fire and killed a man after an hourslong standoff in northern Delaware Tuesday night.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the New Castle County Division of Police was called to Ramsey Road — near the Brandywine Creek and the border with Pennsylvania — for a report of gunshots, police said in a news release.

Officers heard gunshots coming from inside a home on Ramsey Road, which was closed for several hours during the police response. By around 6:15 p.m. members of the division's crisis management team were on the scene and also heard gunshots from inside the home.

Police said on social media the incident was being treated as a barricade situation.

Later Tuesday night, a man came outside and encountered officers who shot and killed him, according to the news release.

The man has not been publicly identified while his next of kin are being notified. NCCDP will conduct an internal investigation into the shooting along with Delaware's Department of Justice.

