Police fatally shoot man after standoff in New Castle County, Delaware

Police officers opened fire and killed a man after an hourslong standoff in northern Delaware Tuesday night.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the New Castle County Division of Police was called to Ramsey Road — near the Brandywine Creek and the border with Pennsylvania — for a report of gunshots, police said in a news release.

Officers heard gunshots coming from inside a home on Ramsey Road, which was closed for several hours during the police response. By around 6:15 p.m. members of the division's crisis management team were on the scene and also heard gunshots from inside the home.

Police said on social media the incident was being treated as a barricade situation.

Later Tuesday night, a man came outside and encountered officers who shot and killed him, according to the news release.

The man has not been publicly identified while his next of kin are being notified. NCCDP will conduct an internal investigation into the shooting along with Delaware's Department of Justice.