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Crews battling fire at multiple rowhomes in Wilmington, Delaware

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Ryan Hughes
Ryan Hughes
Ryan Hughes joined CBS News Philadelphia in June 2022. He previously worked at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he's covered stories ranging from weeks on the Surfside condo collapse, to the impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, and the Super Bowl in Miami.
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Ryan Hughes

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Firefighters are responding to a blaze at multiple rowhomes in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday afternoon as temperatures reached triple digits in the region.

The fire is at a home in the 1500 block of Clayton Road.

Chopper 3 was over the fire, showing firefighters on the roof battling the blaze. Flames were seen shooting through the roof of at least one of the rowhomes. There appear to be five rowhomes impacted.

wilmington-fire.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

There's no word on what started the fire or if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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