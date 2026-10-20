2 people killed in Wilmington, Delaware, fire, relative says

Two people have died in a house fire in Wilmington, Delaware, a relative told CBS News Philadelphia.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning at 8th and Maryland avenues.

"My older sister's gone, her and her husband," a woman told us. "I'm on the phone with my pastor right now, she's trying to keep me calm."

Officials on the scene tell us two firefighters were also hurt. They suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.