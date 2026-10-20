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2 people killed in Wilmington, Delaware, fire, relative says

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Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt,
Josh Sanders
Josh Sanders
Josh Sanders is a journalist shaped by life-changing events. He joined the CBS News Philadelphia family in August 2023 as a reporter and multi-skilled journalist.
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Josh Sanders

/ CBS Philadelphia

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Two people have died in a house fire in Wilmington, Delaware, a relative told CBS News Philadelphia.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning at 8th and Maryland avenues.

"My older sister's gone, her and her husband," a woman told us. "I'm on the phone with my pastor right now, she's trying to keep me calm."

Officials on the scene tell us two firefighters were also hurt. They suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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