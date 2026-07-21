Rash of car break-ins leads to increased police presence in Wilmington, Delaware

Across part of Wilmington, Delaware, car windows were left smashed, door handles damaged and piles of glass sat in the street.

"It's crazy because we have two little kids and they're both two under 2," Charity Cramer said.

Cramer says she came out of her home on West 19th Street Sunday and found both of her cars were targeted. Her husband's car has been fixed, but the dealership can't fix her car until later in the week.

"The back window was busted on the passenger side and the front window," Cramer said. "It's very frustrating."

According to Wilmington police, officers received 28 reports this past weekend about car break-ins and attempted thefts.

Police say windows were broken and some cars were left with a damaged steering column, which means thieves tried to steal the car.

"It's definitely disturbing for someone to do something like that and to think that's all right," Jermain Banner said.

Several cars were damaged in the parking lot at Park View Apartments on North Broom Street. Many others were also damaged in the city's Triangle neighborhood.

"Even though we are in the city, there's not a lot of crime in these blocks, so it's kind of out of the ordinary," one woman said as she was walking to her car.

Some neighbors said they saw a group of young people dressed all in black wearing masks overnight Sunday. It's not clear yet if they are responsible, but police say they are increasing patrols and following leads to track down whoever is behind the thefts.

"It would be more helpful if they kind of start looking out for that profile and especially around that time period in the mornings," Cramer said.

Incidents were reported in the area of 18th and North Broom streets; the 600, 700 and 800 blocks of West 19th Street; the 600 block of West 20th Street; the 600 block of West 21st Street; the 2000 block of North Tatnall Street; the 2300 block of North Harrison Street; the 2300 and 2400 blocks of North Jefferson Street; the 800 block of McCabe Avenue; and the 100 block of West 31st Street.

Police are reminding residents not to leave keys or anything valuable in their car and always make sure it is locked.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they are asking anyone with information and anyone with video or pictures that may have captured possible suspects to call 302-654-5151.