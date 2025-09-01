Wilmington, Delaware, shootings on Labor Day leave 17-year-old dead, 2 men injured, police say

A 17-year-old was killed and two men were wounded in separate shootings in Wilmington, Delaware, on Labor Day, police said.

Police said the 17-year-old was shot on the 1200 block of Sycamore Street at around 1:20 p.m. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died due to his injuries, according to police.

The other shooting happened just before noon on the 200 block of South Harrison Street, which is roughly a half mile from the 1200 block of Sycamore Street.

Police said an 18-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were both found with gunshot wounds on the 200 block of South Harrison Street. They were each placed in stable condition at the hospital, according to police.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The shootings are under investigation by the Wilmington Police Department.