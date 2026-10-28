Willow Grove teen's birthday wish for more friends comes true

A Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, teenager was filled with joy over the weekend as dozens of people showed up to his birthday party after a public plea.

Last week, Kareem and his mother Mary Ann shared their story with CBS Philadelphia ahead of his birthday party, hoping the community might help him feel less alone.

For Kareem, a birthday party meant more than cake and candles. It was a chance to meet new people and make friends.

The 17-year-old Willow Grove teenager is outgoing, loves to dance and is a junior black belt. He also works as a greeter at a local Chick-fil-A. But his mother, Mary Ann, said making close friendships has been difficult.

When she asked who he wanted to invite to his birthday party, she said, Kareem's first question was, "Who's coming?"

"And literally, there isn't one friend on the list," she recalled.

However, after that story aired, Kareem celebrated his belated birthday surrounded by people who came to share the day with him.

For his family, the celebration was a reminder that a small act of kindness—showing up, saying hello or offering friendship—can mean a lot.