Watch CBS News
Local Community

Willingboro police warn community about Girl Scout Cookies

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police department posts "warning" about Girl Scout cookies
Police department posts "warning" about Girl Scout cookies 00:37

WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are sending out a warning to community members.  

They released a wanted poster for Girl Scout Cookies calling the iconic Thin Mints and Carmel deLites "highly addictive items." 

girl-scout.jpg
Willingboro police warn community about Girl Scout Cookies

The sign warns that these highly addictive items are being sold by young entrepreneurs who can distract citizens with their smiles and charisma. 

Police are asking the public to turn over these "items" adding that the department will properly dispose of them. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 3:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.