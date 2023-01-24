WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are sending out a warning to community members.

They released a wanted poster for Girl Scout Cookies calling the iconic Thin Mints and Carmel deLites "highly addictive items."

Willingboro police warn community about Girl Scout Cookies

The sign warns that these highly addictive items are being sold by young entrepreneurs who can distract citizens with their smiles and charisma.

Police are asking the public to turn over these "items" adding that the department will properly dispose of them.