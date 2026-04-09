3 William Penn Middle School students taken to hospital after taking THC gummies, police say

Four students at William Penn Middle School in Yardley, Pennsylvania, were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after consuming THC gummies during school hours, police said.

Three of the students, who were 12 and 13 years old, did not overdose but appeared to be under the influence of THC, according to Lower Makefield Township Police Chief Joseph Kelly III.

Police said they are looking into where the gummies came from and will conduct a criminal investigation.

Chopper 3 was overhead as medics and police responded to the school.

CBS News Philadelphia

A letter to families from Pennsbury School District Superintendent Thomas A. Smith, William Penn Principal Corey Turkish and other district leaders said that they alerted emergency personnel as soon as students became ill from allegedly consuming "edibles laced with THC."

"Like many schools, we are seeing an increase in the use of vapes, vapes with THC, and edibles in our high school and middle schools. Our student code of conduct clearly states that drugs are not permitted on school campuses and students will be disciplined accordingly," the letter said.

The district provides education about substance use to parents every fall, according to the letter.

The school district also provided links to resources for parents about talking to children and teens about drugs.