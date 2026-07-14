Will Ferrell stops by King of Prussia Netflix House to promote new comedy series "The Hawk"

Will Ferrell greeted fans Monday outside the Netflix House in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, ahead of the premiere of his new comedy series "The Hawk," signing autographs alongside co-stars Luke Wilson and Jimmy Tatro before speaking with CBS News Philadelphia about the upcoming show.

In the 10-episode comedy series, Ferrell plays Lonnie "The Hawk" Hawkins, a former golf superstar determined to make one last comeback despite those around him believing it's time for him to retire. Ferrell said his character's motivation comes from ego.

"Fueled out of his absolute narcissism," Ferrell said. "He really only cares about himself, and that's what gets him back to the top of his game."

The series also stars Tatro as Lonnie's son, Lance Hawkins, whose relationship with his father becomes a central part of the story. Though the two have a fraught on-screen relationship, off camera, Tatro says he's grateful to share the screen with Ferrell.

"How do I add to a legacy like Will Ferrell? I'm just happy to be a part of his next chapter," Tatro said. "I grew up watching Will."

Wilson plays Golden Fisk, Lonnie Hawkins' longtime rival.

"He's kind of Will's nemesis …this guy who's beat him in the past," Wilson said.

Wilson also shared that his visit to the Philadelphia area brought back personal memories. The actor competed in the Penn Relays in 1988 as part of a 4x800 relay team.

"I really love Philly, and I was walking around today, it was making me remember my dad, grandad showing up at Franklin Field," he said.

Ferrell said golf proved to be an ideal backdrop for comedy because of the challenges professional golfers face.

"It's very hard to play," Ferrell said. "If you look at the life of a pro golfer, it's a lot of misery. So that seemed to be a funny backdrop to set up a comedy."

"The Hawk" premieres Thursday on Netflix.