Wildwood, N.J. power outage: Thousands without electricity after fire

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Thousands of people across the Wildwoods are without power after a fire broke out at a power substation on West Oak Avenue, according to police.

The outage has disabled traffic lights across the area, the City of Wildwood police said on Nixle.

"Use caution while driving," the department said.

Update July 7 at 12:30: Power is currently out throughout the island due to outage at a substation. This includes the boardwalk, rides local businesses and streetlights. Posted by Wildwoods, New Jersey on Friday, July 7, 2023

Atlantic City Electric's website says about 24,000 customers are without power. The company has given fluctuating estimates of when service will be restored. As of 1 p.m., the estimate is 10 p.m.

The outage comes on a hot day in a popular week of the season following the July 4 holiday.

This means all rides, streetlights and local businesses are also without power.

In 2018, riders were stranded on some Boardwalk rides after a power outage.

An indoor fire at power substation on West Oak Avenue in Wildwood has knocked out power for the whole island. CBS News Philadelphia