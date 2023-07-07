Watch CBS News
Local News

Wildwood, N.J. power outage: Thousands without electricity after fire

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: July 7, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: July 7, 2023 (AM) 02:44

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Thousands of people across the Wildwoods are without power after a fire broke out at a power substation on West Oak Avenue, according to police.

The outage has disabled traffic lights across the area, the City of Wildwood police said on Nixle.

"Use caution while driving," the department said.

Update July 7 at 12:30: Power is currently out throughout the island due to outage at a substation. This includes the boardwalk, rides local businesses and streetlights.

Posted by Wildwoods, New Jersey on Friday, July 7, 2023

Atlantic City Electric's website says about 24,000 customers are without power. The company has given fluctuating estimates of when service will be restored. As of 1 p.m., the estimate is 10 p.m.

The outage comes on a hot day in a popular week of the season following the July 4 holiday.

This means all rides, streetlights and local businesses are also without power. 

In 2018, riders were stranded on some Boardwalk rides after a power outage.

substation-fire-wildwood-nj.png
An indoor fire at power substation on West Oak Avenue in Wildwood has knocked out power for the whole island. CBS News Philadelphia
CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 7, 2023 / 12:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.