Wildwood residents concerned of another power outage as fire remains under investigation

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- A major fire at a substation in Wildwood that knocked out power to the entire island is still under investigation.

But right now, Atlantic City Electric has ruled out foul play.

Customers are back online, but the island is essentially running off generators, and some are concerned the power could go out again.

The lights are flashing, and coins are dropping again inside Mariner's Arcade in Wildwood.

"It was a tough time for almost 40 hours," Frank Stone said.

But many boardwalk businesses, like Mariner's, are still rebounding after the entire island lost power for days.

On July 7, a fire at the Lake Avenue substation took about 24,000 customers offline.

Some restaurants lost thousands in spoiled food, and Morey's Piers said it's still calculating how much revenue was lost.

"What did we lose in admission? What did we lose in product food and beverage and games? Some people canceled their visits and hotel rooms," Denise Beckson said.

Mobile transformers and large generators are now running until a permanent fix is in place.

"Our temporary solutions are powering the entire island and as we work through the investigation, we'll have a better idea of the work that's needed to really get the system back the way it's supposed to be running," Frank Tedesco said.

AC Electric says investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire.

But there is some concern the electricity may go out again with generators providing power to the island, but AC Electric told CBS News Philadelphia more equipment, including a spare transformer, was delivered on Monday.

"I think there is always concern, but obviously there's a lot of eyes on this. AC Electric and Delmarva Power and a lot of people keeping a solid watch on it," Stone said.

AC Electric is reminding customers you may still see brief brownouts as crews work to make repairs on the energy grid.