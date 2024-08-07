5 injured after golf cart crash on impaired-driving course during Wildwood National Night Out event
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Five people were injured after a golf cart driven by a juvenile with a police officer on it left a low-speed simulated impairment golf course during National Night Out on Tuesday night in Wildwood, according to police.
The City of Wildwood Police Department said the crash happened during its community event at Fox Park.
Police said the golf cart left the enclosed golf course and struck several people.
According to police, four adults and the juvenile driver were taken to the hospital. Two people remain hospitalized, police said.
The department said it's operated "a simulated impaired operator low-speed golf cart course" at Fox Park for the past 20 years as part of its National Night Out event.
"This tragic incident is disconcerting to the entire City of Wildwood Police Department," the department said in a news release, "and we would like to offer our sincere thoughts and prayers to the injured individuals."